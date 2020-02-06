Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idlib > Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city

Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city

Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city

Syrian government forces battled rebels and weathered Turkish artillery barrages on Thursday as they tried to seize Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in a new push to recapture the last rebel stronghold, witnesses and a war monitor said.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city

Turkey deploys more tanks to its border with Syria Close to where Syrian government forces, backed by Russia, are continuing their advance on the last rebel stronghold in the northwestern Idlib province.

Weathering Turkish artillery barrages on Thursday (February 6) as they tried to seize the town of Saraqeb.

On Monday (February 3), shelling by Syrian forces killed eight Turkish personnel, who then retaliated with their own deadly strikes - an escalation that shook the fragile cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, which back opposing sides in the war.

Turkey's foreign minister is warning Russia that it must stem the Syrian government attacks immediately.

Adding that Ankara is determined to stop what it calls a "human drama" unfolding in Idlib.

President Bashar al-Assad's swift military advance there has also caused yet another exodus of civilians towards the Turkish border.

Russia meanwhile said militants in Turkey's 'zone of responsibility' were attacking Syrian government forces and the Russian military, confirming some of its troops were killed.

Syrian forces backed by air strikes have encircled and entered Saraqeb, witnesses and observers say.

It lies at the junction of two main roads that Assad wants to bring under his control.

Fighting in Idlib has accelerated despite several ceasefire attempts, the latest in January.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Barbara80014143

Barbara 🇺🇸🆘 RT @Free_Media_Hub: Syria's warring sides face off near Idlib | Reuters Video https://t.co/6mZk8FjGeh 4 days ago

Free_Media_Hub

Free Syria Media Hub Syria's warring sides face off near Idlib | Reuters Video https://t.co/6mZk8FjGeh 4 days ago

SuzanneinLGB

Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 RT @Free_Media_Hub: Syria's warring sides face off near Idlib | Reuters Video https://t.co/F6lfv2cNNa 1 week ago

agabus98

One Disgusted John, Deplorable Minister Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city https://t.co/TCQIksxpTt 1 week ago

Free_Media_Hub

Free Syria Media Hub Syria's warring sides face off near Idlib | Reuters Video https://t.co/F6lfv2cNNa 1 week ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Syria's warring sides face off near Idlib https://t.co/TPFMTsICz6 https://t.co/EwvWtYhd6D 1 week ago

AllTheNewsIsNow

All The News Is Now Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city https://t.co/k9N3MDBkKD 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed [Video]Fighting rages in northwest Syria; two Turkish troops killed

Deadly air attacks come a day after President Erdogan warned of an imminent Turkish military offensive in Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published

'Nowhere is safe': UN warns of urgent danger of Syria escalation [Video]'Nowhere is safe': UN warns of urgent danger of Syria escalation

'Unfolding humanitarian catastrophe' in Idlib as fighting approaches areas packed with civilians fleeing gov't push.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.