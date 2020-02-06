Global  

China to Cut Tariffs on $75 Billion of U.S. Goods

China to Cut Tariffs on $75 Billion of U.S. GoodsThe change will go into effect on Feb. 14.
China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods

China plans to cut tariffs on $75 billion worth of goods it imports from the U.S.
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderFrance 24SmartBriefNYTimes.comMarketWatch


WorldView: Israeli-Palestinian violence, Italy train derailment, China tarrifs

More violence erupted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. A high-speed passenger train derailed...
CBS News - Published


China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods [Video]China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods will be reduced from 10% to 5% and on others from 5% to 2.5%.

Duration: 01:25

China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow [Video]China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks grow

China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal. Ciara Lee reports

Duration: 01:33

