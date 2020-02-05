Tearing up speech 'completely, entirely appropriate': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended her decision to tear up what she said wasn't a State of the Union speech, but President Trump's "manifesto of mistruths."



Recent related videos from verified sources Pence addresses Pelosi's BS He couldn't tell if she was ripping up Trump's speech or the Constitution. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:45Published 8 hours ago Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to pre-rip U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, before completely tearing it at the end of the night. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:21Published 20 hours ago