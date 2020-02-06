Apple Outsold Swiss Watch Industry



Tweets about this priya joseph RT @Techmeme: Report: Apple shipped 30.7M Watches worldwide in 2019, up 36% YoY, outselling the entire Swiss watch industry, which shipped… 10 minutes ago John Nosta RT @DrDave01: Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 @CNBC https://t.co/SoShEyTTgZ 11 minutes ago Jon Strickland Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 https://t.co/oDE9ABs4Kc 12 minutes ago mangasman RT @ISDI_edu: Now more than ever, time is money... https://t.co/3nVFBEIqUa 16 minutes ago Karim Yaghmour That's an interesting twist of things: https://t.co/qD3GmUP3Ve 18 minutes ago ooscarr RT @slashdot: Apple Watch Outsold the Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019 https://t.co/ZpQJ3N4YBb 31 minutes ago Socrates0 RT @malabhargava: Amazing "Apple now sells more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry https://t.co/EPGtiX9USI 33 minutes ago RSSFeedsCloud Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019 https://t.co/zeRHV1Ky4Z 34 minutes ago