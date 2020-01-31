The Northern Ireland Brexit day bomb plot mystery

Donal De Golfer Esq RT @MichaelAodhan: You have nothing to offer. You aren't wanted. You are dinosaurs of a by-gone age. This only strengthens the resolve to m… 3 minutes ago

Alan Venables RT @UnionJa77809293: A huge bomb intended to kill and maim being shipped over here on a ferry from Northern Ireland A large Brexit day bomb… 4 minutes ago

@daytona🇬🇧🏍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#writingcommunity RT @ThomasEvans1984: IRA targeting the UK and Brexit like the utter cowardly scum losers they are... BBC News - Police believe CIRA plante… 4 minutes ago

✝️🇺🇸✝️Mark Carter✝️🇺🇸✝️ Northern Ireland militants planted Brexit bomb, investigators say https://t.co/IN99V0o5vB 4 minutes ago

Brett MacDonald The cause is not what it used to be. https://t.co/qPGqzmj4Ec 7 minutes ago

Julie Carey 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Brexit Day terror plot: Police find bomb on lorry heading to Britain https://t.co/vrj6fiSoUo 8 minutes ago

Kathleen Jackson RT @JoinPatriotify: Northern Ireland militants planted Brexit bomb, investigators say | Fox News https://t.co/wrbJ5pXUEy 9 minutes ago