The Northern Ireland Brexit day bomb plot mystery

The Northern Ireland Brexit day bomb plot mystery

The Northern Ireland Brexit day bomb plot mystery

Sinn Fein says the plan could have caused a "catastrophic loss of life" and tells attackers to "move away from any such actions".
Brexit day bomb plot 'targeted ferry heading for Scotland from Belfast'

Brexit day bomb plot 'targeted ferry heading for Scotland from Belfast'Police in Northern Ireland found explosives on a lorry in Lurgan after a tip off that dissident...
Daily Record - Published

Police investigate potential dissident republican lorry bomb bid on Brexit day

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a potential dissident republican plot to blow up a lorry...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Independent



DonalDeGolfer

Donal De Golfer Esq RT @MichaelAodhan: You have nothing to offer. You aren't wanted. You are dinosaurs of a by-gone age. This only strengthens the resolve to m… 3 minutes ago

AlanVenables5

Alan Venables RT @UnionJa77809293: A huge bomb intended to kill and maim being shipped over here on a ferry from Northern Ireland A large Brexit day bomb… 4 minutes ago

SimonBridgford

@daytona🇬🇧🏍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#writingcommunity RT @ThomasEvans1984: IRA targeting the UK and Brexit like the utter cowardly scum losers they are... BBC News - Police believe CIRA plante… 4 minutes ago

MarkCarterMAGA

✝️🇺🇸✝️Mark Carter✝️🇺🇸✝️ Northern Ireland militants planted Brexit bomb, investigators say https://t.co/IN99V0o5vB 4 minutes ago

TweetBrettMac

Brett MacDonald The cause is not what it used to be. https://t.co/qPGqzmj4Ec 7 minutes ago

Julie34479

Julie Carey 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Brexit Day terror plot: Police find bomb on lorry heading to Britain https://t.co/vrj6fiSoUo 8 minutes ago

KathleenJacks14

Kathleen Jackson RT @JoinPatriotify: Northern Ireland militants planted Brexit bomb, investigators say | Fox News https://t.co/wrbJ5pXUEy 9 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Northern Ireland militants planted Brexit bomb, investigators say | Fox News https://t.co/wrbJ5pXUEy 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland [Video]Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland

The EU Commission office in Belfast has had its sign removed on January 31, the same day as the UK officially enacts the Brexit plan to leave the European Union. Footage shows contractors removing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:16Published

