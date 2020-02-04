DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner

DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez called for the recanvass via Twitter.

DNC Chair Tom Perez, via Twitter DNC Chair Tom Perez, via Twitter According to Perez, "A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy." He tweeted that "the (Iowa Democratic Party) will continue to report results." Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price responded to Perez's tweet.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price, via CNN He added that "we are committed to ensuring the results accurately reflect the preference of Iowans." With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a 0.1 percent lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.