Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 State of the State Address Reaction p2

2020 State of the State Address Reaction p2

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 22:03s - Published < > Embed
2020 State of the State Address Reaction p2

2020 State of the State Address Reaction p2

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his State of the State Address tonight.

NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan joins the show to give his reaction.

We also hear the Democratic response to his address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in half

Pelosi rips Trump State of the Union speech in halfUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a wordless reaction to President Trump's combative State of the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


State of the Union: Trump to deliver address on eve of impeachment verdict – live

State of the Union: Trump to deliver address on eve of impeachment verdict – liveThe president is due to address both houses of Congress at 9pm ET less than 24 hours before his...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kimberly_FedUp

Kimberly in FL RT @essenviews: Nancy Pelosi: "I don't need any lessons" on dignity - as she comments on tearing up the State of the Union address. https:… 4 seconds ago

mariaporfy

Maria Porfyratos RT @CNN: "I tore up a manifesto of mistruths": House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly defended her decision to tear up the State of the Union… 29 seconds ago

Sds77Wqe233

Stacee77 RT @CBSNews: Nancy Pelosi stands by her reaction to President Trump's State of the Union address: "That was not a State of the Union, that… 2 minutes ago

Doodettedoodle

Doodette Nancy Pelosi defends tearing up the State of the Union address - CNNPolitics https://t.co/OJ4CkuC4GH 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 State of the State Address Reaction p1 [Video]2020 State of the State Address Reaction p1

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his State of the State Address tonight. NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan joins the show to give his reaction. We also hear the Democratic response to his..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:49Published

2020 State of the State Address Reaction p3 [Video]2020 State of the State Address Reaction p3

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his State of the State Address tonight. NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan joins the show to give his reaction. We also hear the Democratic response to his..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 10:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.