Lucky young fan receives Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game kicks

Video Credit: In The Know Sports - Duration: 00:30s - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published 2 weeks ago Fan is hysterical after Giannis Antetokounmpo gave her game-winning shoes This young fan is all of us receiving Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shoes 😭👟 Credit: In The Know Sports Duration: 00:28Published on December 23, 2019