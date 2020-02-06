'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published 'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party’s first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about their accuracy. Jonah Green reports. 0

