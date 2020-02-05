Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

NBC News has not declared a victor with 97 percent accounted for.

That still has not stopped the Vermont senator from claiming a "strong victory." His statement comes after 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg declared a win on Monday.

Results currently show the Indiana mayor with 26.2 percent, a tiny edge over Sanders' 26 percent.

Whoever wins claims the state's 41 pledged delegates.

Bernie Sanders, via press pool Sanders made the declaration to reporters in New Hampshire, the next state caucus.

He also criticized Iowa's Democratic Party for the slow rollout.

