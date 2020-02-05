Global  

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days.

NBC News has not declared a victor with 97 percent accounted for.

That still has not stopped the Vermont senator from claiming a "strong victory." His statement comes after 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg declared a win on Monday.

Results currently show the Indiana mayor with 26.2 percent, a tiny edge over Sanders' 26 percent.

Whoever wins claims the state's 41 pledged delegates.

Bernie Sanders, via press pool Sanders made the declaration to reporters in New Hampshire, the next state caucus.

He also criticized Iowa's Democratic Party for the slow rollout.

Bernie Sanders, via press pool
