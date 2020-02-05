Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results
NBC News has not declared a victor with 97 percent accounted for.
That still has not stopped the
Vermont senator from
claiming a "strong victory." His statement comes after
2020 rival Pete Buttigieg
declared a win on Monday.
Results currently show the Indiana mayor with
26.2 percent, a tiny edge over Sanders' 26 percent.
Whoever wins claims the state's
41 pledged delegates.
Bernie Sanders,
via press pool Sanders made the declaration to reporters in New Hampshire,
the next state caucus.
He also criticized
Iowa's Democratic Party
for the slow rollout.
