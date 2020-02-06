Christina Anthony Of ABC's "Mixed-ish" Is Proud To Be Playing A Strong Black Woman On Network TV

"Mixed-ish" star Christina Anthony felt it was important for Aunt Dee Dee to be a strong black aunt and a good influence for the characters in "Mixed-ish," despite her character not having children of her own.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

