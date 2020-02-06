Jim Jordan To Become Top Republican On House Judiciary Committee 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published Jim Jordan will become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Jim Jordan will become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jim Jordan picked to be top Republican on Judiciary panel The Ohio Republican has been one of Trump’s fiercest House defenders.

Politico - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Baba97 20) reflective of the Trump movement now leading the Party. From the article linked above: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohi… https://t.co/FCIIMnMXSP 3 days ago Pamela Benice RT @pink_lady56: Great news! Congrats to both!! Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will soon become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Commit… 3 days ago Butterfly Hands RT @delila_hall: Ohio’s Jim Jordan picked to become top Republican on House Judiciary Committee https://t.co/ZuUa82v7j2 4 days ago Delila Lou Hall Ohio’s Jim Jordan picked to become top Republican on House Judiciary Committee https://t.co/ZuUa82v7j2 4 days ago Diane RT @aaronjcarpenter: Congratulations to my Congressman @Jim_Jordan on your new role as Top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. It… 4 days ago