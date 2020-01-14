Global  

Boris Johnson and his father among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020

Boris Johnson and his father among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020

Boris Johnson and his father among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his father Stanley Johnson were among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London.

Singer Liam Payne and swimmers Rebecca Adlington and Mark Foster also attended.
OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Boris Johnson and his father among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020: https://t.co/OQBJz9tjFO #BorisJohnson 30 minutes ago

ThatCarterBlunt

Carter Blunt Stanley Johnson is an interesting choice of "diplomat," since he (among other things) referred to Irish as "bog rat… https://t.co/MhEwp5MVrS 14 hours ago

Highway60972684

Highwayman Nepotism: the practice among those with power or influence of favouring relatives or friends, especially by giving… https://t.co/CXbHxv6hoc 14 hours ago


