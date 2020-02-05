Global  

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party is under newfound scrutiny after DNC chair Tom Perez called on the state party to recanvass results from the Iowa Caucuses.
DNC chair urges recanvass of Iowa caucuses amid results delays

The party chair said the recanvass is necessary to ensure "public confidence in the results."
CBS News - Published

US Democrats want 'recanvass' of Iowa caucus results

"Enough is enough," tweeted DNC chief Tom Perez, demanding the Iowa Democrats to review the caucus...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Laureninthe707

lauren coodley RT @BMarchetich: After spiking a major pre-election Iowa poll that showed him losing, Buttigieg is now trying to get a recount when the res… 16 seconds ago

Trump417

Suburban Woman RT @inthecopa: DNC Chair calls for Iowa to recanvass caucus vote, says 'enough is enough' Don’t recanvass, just ask #MayorCheat Buttigieg… 16 seconds ago

ashleyencalada

Λshley 🌹 RT @Dreamdefenders: Pete Buttigieg is playing games. He said Black Lives Matter yesterday and is trying to make the votes of people of colo… 32 seconds ago

USAUSAUSA_MAGA

Bandicoot 🌟🌟🌟 (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @seanhannity: IOWA IMPLOSION GETS WORSE: DNC Chair Calls for Total Statewide ‘Recanvass,’ Results in Doubt https://t.co/uYfJm1UfZL 42 seconds ago

gaylikewhat

Karina9tails RT @jurassicpork59: It just came out that #MayorCheat called the IDP (Iowa Democratic Party) manager, who then called DNC chair @TomPerez,… 1 minute ago

cbrigden1

Catherine Brigden RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: The Iowa Democratic Party responds to DNC chair Tom Perez’s calls for a caucus recanvassing: “Should any… 2 minutes ago

HowardIRubin

Howard I Rubin POLITICO: DNC chair calls for Iowa recanvass as Bernie declares victory. https://t.co/799t6KqzlG via @GoogleNews 3 minutes ago

joslyne_raquel

Joslyne Raquel RT @ZachMontellaro: New: The AP said it is unable to declare a winner in the Iowa caucus right now: "Because of a tight margin between [But… 3 minutes ago


DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner [Video]DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner

DNC Chair Calls for Iowa Recanvass, Still No Clear Winner Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez called for the recanvass via Twitter. DNC Chair Tom Perez, via Twitter DNC Chair Tom Perez,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here [Video]Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here

Michigan&apos;s Democratic Party Chair held a roundtable discussion touching on what they&apos;re calling President Donald Trump&apos;s broken promises on health care, but with complete..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

