Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians Misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak and concerns over how the virus spreads is reportedly driving xenophobia of Asians worldwide.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: French Asians hit back at racism with 'I'm not a virus' The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan prompts French Asians to complain of a backlash against them.

BBC News - Published 1 week ago



An Outbreak of Racist Sentiment as Coronavirus Reaches Australia A newspaper front page called it a “Chinese virus.” Fake posts have warned people to avoid...

NYTimes.com - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this REBEL ROUSER Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians https://t.co/065CfvhxBN 1 hour ago REBEL ROUSER ⁦@JLPtalk⁩ Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians https://t.co/065CfvhxBN 1 hour ago