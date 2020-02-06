Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Margot Robbie reveals where she thinks she's sitting at the Oscars

Margot Robbie reveals where she thinks she's sitting at the Oscars

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Margot Robbie reveals where she thinks she's sitting at the Oscars

Margot Robbie reveals where she thinks she's sitting at the Oscars

With a nomination for 'Bombshell' and 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood', Margot Robbie may be torn between two casts at Sunday's Academy Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead! [Video]BIRDS OF PREY: Margot Robbie doesn't like playing the lead!

Margot Robbie reveals why she doesn't like playing the lead in films, despite having to in Birds of Prey. Plus, she and Jurnee Smollett-Bell talk food Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 02:43Published

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - 'Lost Something' Clip [Video]Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - "Lost Something" Clip

Check out the official "Lost Something" clip from Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.