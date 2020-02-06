Global  

El Paso shooter faces 90 federal charges

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
The Texas man accused of killing 22 people in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart last year has been charged with 90 counts of federal hate crime.

Gloria Tso reports.
Accused El Paso mass shooter to face federal hate crime charges: source

The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Hate crime charges brought against accused shooter

The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans...
USATODAY.com - Published


