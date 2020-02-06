El Paso shooter faces 90 federal charges 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published El Paso shooter faces 90 federal charges The Texas man accused of killing 22 people in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart last year has been charged with 90 counts of federal hate crime. Gloria Tso reports.

