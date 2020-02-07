Global  

Couple from Utah have 10 children in 10 years

Cassandra and Jacob Morrise from Utah, who planned to have just a few children - but went on to have 10, including two sets of twins - insist it is the best thing to happen to them.

The couple now laughingly remember feeling they had "enough children to last a lifetime" when they reached two, but kept changing their minds and only finally felt their family was complete in July 2019, after baby number 10 was born.
