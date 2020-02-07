Couple from Utah have 10 children in 10 years 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published Couple from Utah have 10 children in 10 years Cassandra and Jacob Morrise from Utah, who planned to have just a few children - but went on to have 10, including two sets of twins - insist it is the best thing to happen to them. The couple now laughingly remember feeling they had "enough children to last a lifetime" when they reached two, but kept changing their minds and only finally felt their family was complete in July 2019, after baby number 10 was born. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Real Stockton @GottaLaff As it is there are oil wells just a couple of miles outside of Canyonlands and Utah on the west side of… https://t.co/a7yj3VCsNT 12 hours ago JunieB1979 @DomenicoNPR @AaronBlake IDK Domenico. I live in Utah and have seen a LOT of Romney hate in the last couple of year… https://t.co/4WqjVFYClM 1 day ago Nate Gygi There are always ups and downs in sports, but I dont ever remember going from such a high to such a low in such a s… https://t.co/mBDsU4PLeA 1 day ago Luke Whinney After winning about 17 from 19, geez Utah have 💩 🛏 the last couple of weeks. 🤦🏼‍♂️🤬 #DENatUTA 1 day ago HB @RileyRogue @ReggieHargett @smaddiebird @POTUS Great! We may have to retweet a couple more times. I guess the peo… https://t.co/s6ck88MLIa 2 days ago Alan Srochi @valar50 Sorry I've been away from my comp. for a while, but things have taken a clear turn on this front over the… https://t.co/6jQEmE2lqj 4 days ago Kyle Allred @Ox92584 @poona_fish @DustinT11 @bluetwenty2 Ya but our accounts literally have no bearing on this guy. So what if… https://t.co/Kw1hFJq0Ex 6 days ago Mama Loie @Blively18 Jason Chaffetz. He and I had a couple of lively conversations. I don’t think he would ever run again. H… https://t.co/Y4q4poFuLH 6 days ago