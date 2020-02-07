Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Drone footage has captured the now docked and quarantined World Dream cruise ship after eight former passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Footage from Friday (February 7) shows the 3,600 capacity liner that has been isolated since Wednesday in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

The ship was denied entry in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where local authorities rejected the ship after it was revealed that eight former passengers had contracted the virus.

Another cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, where 40 further persons were found to be infected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon [Video]Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon

A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed. David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.