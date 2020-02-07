Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Drone footage has captured the now docked and quarantined World Dream cruise ship after eight former passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Footage from Friday (February 7) shows the 3,600 capacity liner that has been isolated since Wednesday in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

The ship was denied entry in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where local authorities rejected the ship after it was revealed that eight former passengers had contracted the virus.

Another cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, where 40 further persons were found to be infected.