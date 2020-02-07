Small fire erupts at Disneyland Park in California

A fire broke out at Disneyland near the California amusement park's iconic Main Street.

The video shows a small blaze which started around 6 p.m.

On Thursday (February 6).

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was actually one of the first to spot the fire.

Employees didn’t notice until it was yelled by my friend, then they began to scatter!

This all occurred at exactly 6:07 p.m.

"I first thought it was a show being performed by Disney until I realised this was actually extremely serious.

"I also was informed that a ride had began to break and parts of it flew up, hitting the jungle cruise which caught on fire." Fortunately, first responders were able to put out the flames within minutes and no guest or employee was injured.