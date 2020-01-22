Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beijing > New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment

New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment

New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment

On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows [Video]China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.