Passenger plane carries donations from Kenya to China to help combat coronavirus

A passenger plane carried donations to fight coronavirus from Nairobi, Kenya to Guangzhou, China on February 3.

The video, shot on the South Cina Airlines' flight No.CA634, shows thousands of boxes of donations placed on the passengers' seats.

Since the cargo hold on the plane was full, the South China Airlines coordinated with the commuters to use the space in the aircraft cabin to place the donations.

According to reports, the donations were from Kenyans with Chinese heritage and Chinese nationals in Kenya.

The flight was delayed for two hours but no one complained about it.