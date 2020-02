23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for Feb. 7, 2020

AND CONDORS --MAKING HEADLINESONCE AGAIN - BUT THISTIME FOR A LOCAL PET RESCUE.HOW YOU CAN CATCH THE TEAM ONTHE ICE FOR A GOOD CAUSE.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATSIX A-M..

THAT MEANS A STARTIN THE 40S FOR MOST OF THEVALLEY AND EVEN SOME MOUNTAINCITIES THIS MORNING!

LATERTODAY THE VALLEY TOPS OUT IN THEMID-60S, A LOT LIKE YESTERDAY,WITH MODERATE VALLEY AIRQUALITY.

THERE IS NO WOODBURNING PERMITTED UNLESS YOUHAVE A REGISTEREDDEVICE.

THE KERN RIVER VALLEYAND SOME DESERT CITIES TOP OUTINTHE UPPER 60S TODAY WHILE WARMERSPOTS LIKE RIDGECRESTAND CALIFORNIA CITY WILL BETREATED TO THE LOW 70S TODAY!THE SOUTH MOUNTAINS OF TEHACHAPIAND FRAZIER PARK TOPOUT IN THE LOW 60S THISAFTERNOON.FEBRUARY IS SAFE SURRENDERAWARENESS MONTH AND THEDEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICESWILL HOST EVENTS MONTH-LONG TO BRING ATTENTION TO SAFEPRACTICES WHENSURRENDERING YOUR BABY.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO IS LIVEWITH KERN COUNTY FIREWITH MORE OF THIS MONTH'SEVENTS.23 ABC'S ?????

IS LIVE --THIS YEAR ALREADY SAW ITS FIRSTSAFE SURRENDER AT AFIRE STATION.THIS MORNING WE ARE AT KERNCOUNTY FIRE STATION 64..

A HOTSPOT FOR SAFELY SURRENDEREDBABIES.WE ARE WITH KERN COUNTY FIRE TOLEARN MORE ABOUT THEPROCESS OF SAFELY SURRENDERINGYOUR BABY.FOR A LIST OF THIS MONTHSAWARENESS EVENTS, VISIT OURWEBSITE TURNTO23.COMLIVE AT KERN COUNTY FIRE,DANIELA GARRIDO, 23 ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.A TOWN HALL WILL BE OFFERED FORTEHACHAPI RESIDENTS INCALIFORNIA'S 16-TH SENATEDISTRICT -- TO VOICE THEIRCONCERNS ABOUT THE 20-19 PUBLICSAFETY POWER SHUTOFF EVENTS.SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER SHANNONGROVE..TEHACHAPI MAYOR SUSAN WIGGINS..REPRESENTATIVES FROM SO-CALEDISON AND OTHERS WILL BEPRESENT FOR THE TOWN HALLMEETING.TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY RESOURCESFOR CONSTITUENTSAND DISCUSS THE 20-19 P-S-P-SEVENTS.THE TOWN HALL WILL BE TODAY ATTHE SLICE OF LIFE ENRICHMENTSCHOOL IN TEHACHAPI.IT WILL RUN FOR TWO HOURS,STARTING AT 4:30 P.M.THE INAUGURAL MAYOR'S BALL WILLBE HAPPENING THISWEEKEND TO BENEFIT A LOCALNON-PROFIT AND THE MOSTVULNERABLE FAMILIES IN OURCOMMUNITY.THE BLACK-TIE GALA WILL BE HELDAT CITY-SERVE AT 32-01 FSTREET.CITYSERVE CONNECTS FAMILIES INCRISIS WITH MORE THAN80-LOCAL CHURCHES OF ALLDENOMINATIONS ACROSSBAKERSFIELD-- AND HELPS FAMILIESGET BACK ON THEIRFEET.LAST YEAR ALONE IT DISTRIBUTED10-MILLION DOLLARS INPRODUCTS TO FAMILIES.WHY SEND CHOCOLATES WHEN YOU CANSEND TACOS?THAT'S THE THINKING BEHINDJANITZIO RESTAURANT'SHEART-SHAPED TACO BOXES.

THEVALENTINES DAY OFFER IS BACKTHIS YEAR AND YOU CAN STARTPLACING ORDERS NOW UP TO FEB.13.EACH BOX COMES WITH FIVE TACOSAND A 12-OUNCE SODA WHILE THEVALENTINE'S TACO TRAY IS $22 ANDCOMES WITH 12 TACOS AND TWOSODAS.DELIVERING IS ONLY AVAILABLE INDELANO AND COSTS ANADDITIONAL 3 DOLLARS PERDELIVERY.FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TOPLACE AN ORDER, CALL 661-721-2823.KERN COUNTY RAISING IT'SCOLLECTIVE VOICEOVERNIGHT-- TO CELEBRATE BLACKHISTORY MONTH..

DURING 'GOSPELFEST' AT C-S-U-B..CHECK THIS OUT...THURSDAY NIGHT'S CELEBRATION WASHELD AT THEUNIVERSITY'S ICARDO CENTER.THE ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILL FEATURECHOIRS..

DANCE GROUPSAND SOLOISTS FROM SEVENDIFFERENT LOCAL CHURCHES.THE EVENT'S COORDINATOR SAYINGGOSPEL MUSIC IS A BIGPART OF THE AFRICAN- AMERICANCOMMUNITY ANDIS IMPORTANT FOR BLACK HISTORYMONTH..."IT'S PART OF THE FABRIC OFWHERE WEARE FROM AS AFRICAN-AMERICANS.IT'S THE COMMON THREAD THATBRINGSUS ALL TOGETHER.

SO, WE ARE HERETO CELEBRATE TONIGHT, BEINSPIRED AND CELEBRATE BLACKHISTORY MONTH."THE EVENT WAS FREE AND OPEN TOEVERYONE -- NOT JUST THOSEWHO ARE AFRICAN- AMERICAN,RELIGIOUS ORFROM THE UNIVERSITY.THE KERN COUNTY MUSEUM ISINVITING THE PUBLIC TOCELEBRATE LOCAL MUSIC ICON --MERLE HAGGARD -- AND ALL HECONTRIBUTED TO BAKERSFIELD... ASTHE HAGGARD BOXCAR MUSICFESTIVAL IS RETURNING THISMAY...THE FOURTH ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILLBE HELD AT THE MUSEUM ONSATURDAY, MAY 9TH.THE EVENT WILL FEATURE LIVECOUNTRY MUSIC, FOOD, BEER ANDWINE, AND A SPECIAL TOUR OF THEHAGGARD FAMILY'S BOXCAR,THE CHILDHOOD HOME OF COUNTRYMUSIC LEGEND MERLEHAGGARD.DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4 P-M.

MUSICPERFORMANCESSTART AT 5 P-M.THE KERN COUNTY MUSEUM ISLOCATED AT 38-01 CHESTERAVENUE.TICKETS ARE 30 DOLLARS INADVANCE OR 35 DOLLARS AT THEDOOR.

THEY ARE AVAILABLE NOW ATEVENT BRITE DOT COM.THE BAKERSFIELD CONDORS HAVEMADE INTERNATIONALHEADLINES IN IT'S 25 YEARS ONAND OFF THE ICE...ONE OF THEIR BIGGESTACCOMPLISHMENTS HAS BEENWORKING WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONSOVER THE YEARSIN PHILANTHROPIC ENDEAVORS.FOR EXAMPLE..

TICKETS BOUGHT FORTONIGHT'S GAME BENEFIT ALOCAL NON-PROFIT ANIMAL RESCUE..23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL JOINS USIN STUDIO WITH HOW YOUCAN HELP.

AUSTIN?SINCE THEY OPENED UP SHOP IN2004, BAKERSFIELD-BASED PET MATCHMAKER HAS RESCUEDABOUT 5,000 ANIMALS.THEY CURRENTLY HAVE ABOUT 30DOGS UP FOR ADOPTION.

THEYSAY BUYING A TICKET FORTONIGHT'S GAME CAN HELP KEEPTHEIR ANIMALS HAPPY AND HEALTHY."SWISS COME HERE!

GOOD BOY."MORGAN SOKOLOW IS THE DIRECTOROF PET MATCHMAKER, ALOCAL RESCUE MOSTLY FOCUSED ONRESCUING DOGS.

SHE'SCURRENTLY WATCHING OVER A COUPLELITTERS OF PUPPIES ANDSEVERAL OTHER BIGGER DOGS WHOWOULD OTHERWISE BE INA SHELTER.

ACCORDING TO THEHUMANE SOCIETY, ANESTIMATED 6-8 MILLION ANIMALSENTER SHELTERS IN THE U.S. EVERYYEAR, AND BARELY HALF AREADOPTED."IT'S SUPER IMPORTANT THATPEOPLE SPAY AND NEUTER BECAUSEWITH ALL THESE LITTERS ENDING UPATTHE SHELTER, THE ONLY OPTION ISEUTHANASIA IF RESCUES DON'T STEPIN AND HELP THEM."ONE OF THOSE SAVED BY PETMATCHMAKER IS BLEU, A BULL DOGFOUND STARVING AND ROAMING THESTREETS IN OILDALE."HE WAS BASICALLY DEAD IS WHATMY VETSAID."BLUE WOULD FIT BEST IN ASINGLE-PET HOME, WITH OWNERSWHO CAN GIVE HIM THE CARE THATALL BULLDOGSREQUIRE."HE'S AN ABSOLUTE DREAM WITHHUMANS.(HUGS DOG) YOU'RE SUCH A BIGLOVER BOY YES YOU ARE!"BLUE WILL STAY RIGHT HERE UNTILSOKOLOW FINDS THE RIGHT HOME.BUT IN ORDER FOR PET MATCHMAKERTO KEEP DOING WHAT THEY'REDOING, THEY NEED FUNDS.

TICKETPROCEEDS FROM TONIGHT'SCONDORS GAME AGAINST THE ONTARIOREIGN WILL BE DONATEDTO THE RESCUE.

IN ORDER TOPARTICIPATE, YOU MUST BUY THEMTHROUGH PET MATCHMAKER.

THE23-DOLLAR TICKET CAN GO A LONGWAY."REGULAR MAINTENANCE STUFF.FIX THINGS HERE AT THE RESCUE.JUST TAKE CARE OF THINGS THATNEED TO BEPURCHASED OR FIXED IN ORDER TOKEEP THE ANIMALS SAFE AND HAPPYANDHEALTHY HERE."IF YOU WANT TO BUY TICKETS, YOUCAN MESSAGE PET MATCHMAKER ONFACEBOOK OR SEND THEM AN E-MAIL.YOU CAN FIND THEIR CONTACTINFORMATION ON THEIR WEBSITE...PET MATCHMAKER DOT-ORG.IN THE STUDIO -- AUSTIN WESTFALL23ABC CONNECTING YOU.