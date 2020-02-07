10 Things Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without

There are a few things Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam can't live without when he hits the road.

From his Nike Prestos to his NBA championship ring, these are the NBA star's travel essentials.

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors will compete in his first the All-Star Skills challenge Saturday, February 15 and the NBA All-Star game Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.