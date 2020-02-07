Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement

TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he's struggled to "[come] to terms" with his sexuality for years.

Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Schofield said that with the support of his friends and family, he’s found the strength to reveal that he’s gay.

Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Although he says he feels “pain and confusion,” Schofield assured his followers that it is not because he is ashamed of himself.

Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Schofield ended his post by asking for others to “be kind” to him and his family because “being honest” is his only “way forward.” Phillip Schofield, via Instagram