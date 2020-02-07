Global  

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to “[come] to terms” with his sexuality for years.

Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Schofield said that with the support of his friends and family, he’s found the strength to reveal that he’s gay.

Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Although he says he feels “pain and confusion,” Schofield assured his followers that it is not because he is ashamed of himself.

Phillip Schofield, via Instagram Schofield ended his post by asking for others to “be kind” to him and his family because “being honest” is his only “way forward.” Phillip Schofield, via Instagram
Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay in emotional Instagram post

Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay in emotional Instagram postThe This Morning presenter took to Instagram to announce the shock news having been married for...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Bristol PostIndependent


LGBT+ charities praise Phillip Schofield for coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield says being gay 'is a reason to celebrate and be proud' in emotional statement
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust JaredTamworth Herald



JGC1892

Jaime Grange-Cook Phillip Schofield is a hero for coming out...but some lad in love island comes back into the love island house with… https://t.co/mbWHCwFGUe 2 minutes ago

RhiannonSievwr2

Rhiannon Sievwright RT @BritLGBTAwards: "I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay" - Philip Schofield comes out in an emotional Instagram post… 4 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie #ICYMI Phillip Schofield has come out as gay in an emotional statement https://t.co/Y15cnTG4gV https://t.co/qgupRs0DTr 18 minutes ago

SheaSLawrence

Shea Lawrence RT @PatrickStrud: It's never too late to say who you are. It might just save you - and others. Phillip Schofield Has Come Out As Gay In A… 19 minutes ago

pigreen1

pigreen RT @SocialistVoice: Celebrities and fans hail Phillip Schofield's inspirational courage as he comes out as gay Fans have called Phillip Sc… 22 minutes ago

CocozzaDionne

Dionne Cocozza RT @SkyNews: "I got very emotional because I thought it was wonderful and beautiful and felt a lot of pride, empathy and respect." Singer… 27 minutes ago

Outhouse_Dublin

Outhouse RT @GCNmag: "I don't know what people will think....but I will sit here and say I'm proud of myself today." #ThisMorning #PhillipSchofield… 49 minutes ago

Sam18045687

Sam RT @gaytimesmag: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay." htt… 52 minutes ago


TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay [Video]TV Presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. Phil sat down with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby to talk about the revelation after he made a statement about it on Instagram. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published

Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay [Video]Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay. The This Morning presenter, who has been married for nearly 27 years, said in a statement that he had the love..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

