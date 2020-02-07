Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement
Phillip Schofield Comes out
as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to
Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to
“[come] to terms” with his sexuality for years.
Phillip Schofield,
via Instagram Schofield said that with the support
of his friends and family, he’s found
the strength to reveal that he’s gay.
Phillip Schofield,
via Instagram Although he says he feels
“pain and confusion,” Schofield assured his followers
that it is not because he is ashamed of himself.
Phillip Schofield,
via Instagram Schofield ended his post by asking for
others to “be kind” to him and his family because
“being honest” is his only “way forward.” Phillip Schofield,
via Instagram