Denny’s Wants Couples to Tie the Knot for Free on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas! 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:33s - Published Denny’s Wants Couples to Tie the Knot for Free on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas! Nothing says ‘I love you’ like trust, commitment….Denny’s. Wait what?! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this