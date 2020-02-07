Activists bring Trojan Horse to British Museum in BP protest

Climate activists take a Trojan horse into the grounds of London's famed British Museum to protest against its sponsorship deal with oil corporation BP.

Protesters dressed as ancient Greek warriors wheeled their 13ft-tall wooden horse through a side gate at 7:30 a.m.

On Friday (February 7).

The pressure group ‘BP or Not BP’ built the structure, which can seat 10 people.