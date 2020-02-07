How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday in New Hampshire said the eventual Democratic nominee needed to have the 'largest voter turnout' in U.S. history to be able to beat Trump.

0

