Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers

How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers

How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday in New Hampshire said the eventual Democratic nominee needed to have the &apos;largest voter turnout&apos; in U.S. history to be able to beat Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders declares victory in Iowa, says he can 'defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he does not consider himself the Democratic frontrunner in the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Bernie Sanders: Being Jewish 'impacted me profoundly'

The Vermont senator says that seeing Holocaust survivors with numbers tattooed on their arms as a...
Haaretz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi&apos;s ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.