Disney Apologizes After Charging School $250 for Showing 'The Lion King' Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California, was fined for "illegally screening" the 2019 remake of the 'The Lion King' last year during a fundraising event.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licensing for Disney, emailed the school more than two months after the event to tell them they were being fined.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently tweeted an apology to the school.

Bob Iger, via Twitter PTA president David Rose told CNN that “one of the dads bought the movie at Best Buy" and they were unaware that showing the film was illegal.