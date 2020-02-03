Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney Apologizes After Charging School $250 for Showing 'The Lion King'

Disney Apologizes After Charging School $250 for Showing 'The Lion King'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Disney Apologizes After Charging School $250 for Showing 'The Lion King'

Disney Apologizes After Charging School $250 for Showing 'The Lion King'

Disney Apologizes After Charging School $250 for Showing 'The Lion King' Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California, was fined for "illegally screening" the 2019 remake of the 'The Lion King' last year during a fundraising event.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licensing for Disney, emailed the school more than two months after the event to tell them they were being fined.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently tweeted an apology to the school.

Bob Iger, via Twitter PTA president David Rose told CNN that “one of the dads bought the movie at Best Buy" and they were unaware that showing the film was illegal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney sends $250 bill to Berkeley elementary school for screening 'The Lion King'

In November, a Berkeley elementary school held a PTA fundraiser where they screened the new 2019...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmarquess

Kevin Marquess RT @BoSnerdley: Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after 'The Lion King' showing https://t.co/rI4h8T94S5 11 minutes ago

DrlocksLocks

Salamah Locks RT @thehill: Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after "The Lion King" showing https://t.co/Ba2qk7anb8 https:/… 20 minutes ago

brat2381

Miss Aja RT @cortchie: Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after 'The Lion King' showing https://t.co/yxos8p8rEH 1 hour ago

cortchie

cortchie w Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after 'The Lion King' showing https://t.co/yxos8p8rEH 2 hours ago

Comanche980x

Kenya Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after "The Lion King" showing https://t.co/tvlZbkOGpS 2 hours ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Disney apologizes for charging California elementary school $250 after 'The Lion King' showing https://t.co/rI4h8T94S5 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King' [Video]Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King'

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why Disney sent a California elementary school a $250 fine after screening “The Lion King” for a fundraising event.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

Parents hit with 'appalling' fine after showing 'Lion King' during school fundraiser [Video]Parents hit with 'appalling' fine after showing 'Lion King' during school fundraiser

Parents at a California elementary school are voicing their frustration with Disney after a school fundraising event resulted in a hefty fine. The PTA at Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, Calif.,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.