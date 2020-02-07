Demands For Justice After ICE Shoot Unarmed Man In Brooklyn 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published Demands For Justice After ICE Shoot Unarmed Man In Brooklyn A second day of rallies outside Maimonides Medical Center saw elected officials calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to explain why 26-year-old Erick Diaz was shot in the face by an agent attempting to arrest someone else. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Demands For Investigation Into ICE Shooting In Brooklyn U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is under pressure Friday to explain how agents whent to a home in Brooklyn to arrest one man but ended up shooting another in the face. CBS2's Mary Calvi.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:55Published 2 hours ago Protests Over ICE Shooting In Brooklyn More protests are planned today after ICE agents shot a man in the face while serving a warrant for another man in Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25Published 7 hours ago