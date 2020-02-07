Global  

Demands For Justice After ICE Shoot Unarmed Man In Brooklyn

A second day of rallies outside Maimonides Medical Center saw elected officials calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to explain why 26-year-old Erick Diaz was shot in the face by an agent attempting to arrest someone else.

CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
