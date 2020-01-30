Global  

Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s
Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear

Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear

Despite concerns about the spread of the virus, a mass Unification Church wedding has gone ahead in South Korea.
Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears

South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest mass...
Reuters - Published

News24.com | PICS: In sickness and in health: mass wedding defies virus fears

Thousands of couples - some in facemasks - tied the knot in a mass Unification Church wedding Friday,...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Recent related videos from verified sources

6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Despite the coronavirus outbreak in nearby China, around 30,000 people gathered for a mass wedding and celebration for the Unification Church. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

Racism and Fear Spread as China Tries to Contain Deadly Coronavirus [Video]Racism and Fear Spread as China Tries to Contain Deadly Coronavirus

As China deals with trying to contain the highly contagious coronavirus, something else is spreading and that’s racism and fear towards the Chinese over the illness outbreak. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

