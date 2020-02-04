REELZ Details How Con Artists Cheated The System In 'Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal'

Global  

Video Credit: Star Magazine - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
REELZ exposes the truth about how con artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February 8th at 8ET / PT.

Bribery.

Wire taps.

Million dollar fraud.

The college admissions scandal is an atom bomb that has rocked our country — from Hollywood to the halls of the Ivy League.

Reputations have been shattered, careers have been ruined.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman may never work again.

But were the two actresses just part of a larger scheme helping the rich get richer and the poor stay the same?

Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal for the full story on Saturday, February 8th at 8ET / PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide.

Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.

[jwplayer rqxYVvqq]
