REELZ Details How Con Artists Cheated The System In 'Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal'

REELZ exposes the truth about how con artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February 8th at 8ET / PT.

Bribery.

Wire taps.

Million dollar fraud.

The college admissions scandal is an atom bomb that has rocked our country — from Hollywood to the halls of the Ivy League.

Reputations have been shattered, careers have been ruined.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman may never work again.

But were the two actresses just part of a larger scheme helping the rich get richer and the poor stay the same?

