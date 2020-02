Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga According to 'Page Six,' a judge ruled that the singer defamed Dr. Luke when she told Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter denied Kesha's counterclaim that she should be released from a contract with Dr. Luke's KMI record company.

She was ordered to pay her former producer $373,000 in interest for her late payment for over $1.3 million in royalties.

The ruling came amid an ongoing defamation case where the producer claimed Kesha falsely accused him of drugging and raping her.