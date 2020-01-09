Global  

Green Day made a "conscious effort" to make their new album "more danceable".

The 'Basket Case' hitmakers have moved away from their punk sound on new LP 'Father Of All Motherf***ers', on which they were influenced by soul and Motown artists, and they're delighted with the results.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said: Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said: The singer thinks the record is more like the 2008 album 'Stop Drop and Roll!!!'

That they released as side project Foxboro Hot Tubs than any Green Day record.

He told The Sun newspaper: He told The Sun newspaper: He told The Sun newspaper: Despite being critical of the Bush administration on 'American Idiot', the group felt it was "too obvious" to take inspiration from current controversial US President Donald Trump when writing their new record.
