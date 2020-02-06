Global  

Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May The royal and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to walk down the aisle at the The Chapel Royal, the same venue where Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine's son Prince George was baptised in 2013.

The Queen has also given the couple permission to host a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace for close friends and family after the ceremony.

An announcement on the official Twitter page for The Royal Family reads:
