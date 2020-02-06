Trump jokes about Iowa debacle, Buttigieg

"And the only thing they didn't check to see if whether or not the app worked.

It didn't, it fried all votes, they are all fried," Trump said about the Democrats and the Iowa results delay.

"And it turned out to be Pete Buttigieg whoever the hell that is, Mayor Pete." Trump made the comments at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, eked out a win over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa, according to the state Democratic Party's complete count, which has been marred by technical and organizational errors.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar trailed behind in the nation's first nominating contest.

Historically, candidates who win the Iowa caucuses see a boost in New Hampshire, and two opinion polls released this week showed Buttigieg within striking distance of Sanders, who has consistently been atop the field in the state.