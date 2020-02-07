Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black History Month: Pitt Dean Of Education University's First Black Female Dean

Black History Month: Pitt Dean Of Education University's First Black Female Dean

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Black History Month: Pitt Dean Of Education University's First Black Female Dean

Black History Month: Pitt Dean Of Education University's First Black Female Dean

A report from the city's Gender Equity Commission found Pittsburgh is least livable for black women.

Every Friday this month, you'll be introduced to black women in the city who are working to change the narrative; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThaMan0fThaYear

General Gelato 🤴🏽🤙🏽 🏁 Black History Month: Pitt Dean Of Education University's First Black Fem... https://t.co/agjMD27bY6 via @YouTube 30 minutes ago

ncsupers

Jack Hoke RT @PCS_NC: February is Black History Month! So many great celebrations are going on in Pitt County Schools. Learn more about Mr. C.M. Eppe… 23 hours ago

PittTimes

Pitt University Times Georgetown's @MichaelEDyson tells @pitttweet Black History Month crowd ‘we have to be truth-tellers’… https://t.co/4bow20BkS5 1 day ago

wedopittevents

Pitt Program Council In honor of Black History Month, join Pitt Program Council and Black Action Society in a FREE screening of the movi… https://t.co/eIBiOuhdHT 1 day ago

PittPAS

pittpas RT @PittTweet: We're excited to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth with the Pitt community! For more information on events happening throughout t… 1 day ago

PCS_NC

Pitt County Schools February is Black History Month! So many great celebrations are going on in Pitt County Schools. Learn more about M… https://t.co/7bXyFeE6ZO 1 day ago

PittTweet

University of Pittsburgh We're excited to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth with the Pitt community! For more information on events happening thr… https://t.co/2kZoCpoViK 1 day ago

PittBradford

PittBradford The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has planned a variety of discussions, lectures and celebrations for Black… https://t.co/UjV7zs1N5T 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student-teacher dismissed over Black History Month assignment [Video]Student-teacher dismissed over Black History Month assignment

A student-teacher was let go from her teaching role after giving her class an assignment that upset several parents. The student-teacher, who remains unnamed, was a Black female student at Vanderbilt..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:25Published

New film series featuring African American female directors opens in Milwaukee [Video]New film series featuring African American female directors opens in Milwaukee

The Oriental Theater celebrates Black History Month by showing films directed by African American women about African American women. It is part of Milwaukee Film's Black Lens Film Series.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.