National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 7

National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 7

National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 7

Everyone is encouraged to wear red Friday to support the American Heart Association&apos;s Go Red for Women campaign.

Heart disease is the No.

1 killer of women.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle, Tacoma landmarks turn red to raise awareness about heart disease

Buildings in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area lit up red overnight in anticipation of National Wear Red...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

teenybod

Shelley RT @westerncpe: Western CPE team is looking red-tastic today for National Go Red for Women Day!⁣ ⁣ The first Friday of every February, peop… 10 minutes ago

TrainManiacUT

Utah Regional Twilight Utah Regional Twilight Full Time Team- recognizing 'National Wear Red Day- In support of 'Women's Heart Health and… https://t.co/KZ9WmALlia 15 minutes ago

AmicaAli

Amica Ali 💙 RT @realdebfarmer: Friday, February 7 is National Wear Red Day sponsored by the American Heart Association. The annual day is meant to bri… 22 minutes ago

ivonne51074936

ivonne Friday is all red! Celebrate National Wear Red Day by showing your support in the fight against Heart Disease. ❤️ H… https://t.co/KA1aYSM8Jf 42 minutes ago

ChrisEvans_USA

Chris Evans FANS USA @IamHeliumHead Supporting one doesn’t discount another. ❤️ https://t.co/B3hnX0uYfD 49 minutes ago

ChrisEvans_USA

Chris Evans FANS USA @Michelle_Rob_TN An acronym can have multiple meanings. I support plenty of folks in the military including my fami… https://t.co/6q03FPhxDw 58 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond It’s time to Go Red to raise awareness for heart disease in women https://t.co/eL5R2YMBdT 1 hour ago

CSCIColumbia

Columbia Stem Cell Initiative (CSCI) RT @nyphospital: National #WearRedDay is held on the first Friday of February to raise awareness about heart disease being the No. 1 killer… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National Wear Red Day [Video]National Wear Red Day

The day is meant to raise awareness for heart disease

Credit: KIMTPublished

'I was really a healthy person:' Woman diagnosed with heart disease at 27 [Video]'I was really a healthy person:' Woman diagnosed with heart disease at 27

Kelsey Gumm was 27 years old when she was hit with a rare heart condition.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published

