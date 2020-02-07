Global  

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday.

Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

CNN reports Winfrey was talking about the backlash her BFF, Gayle King, is receiving over a recent interview.

King is being slammed for asking former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about rape allegations involving the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were part of a group of nine people who died last month in a helicopter crash.

On Thursday, King expressed anger at "CBS" for releasing what she felt was an "out of context" clip of her interview.
