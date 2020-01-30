Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" was nominated for an impressive six Academy Awards.

Gerwig, however, was not nominated for a best directing Oscar.

Her masterful direction is believed by many to be worthy of recognition from the Academy of Arta and Sciences.

Critics are saying that passing over Gerwig for this nomination perfectly illustrates why this film is so important.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released INTERVIEW - Greta Gerwig at 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala



Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Gerwig Steps Out With Noah Baumbach For Kodak's Film Awards 2020

Greta Gerwig steps out in a pretty red dress for the 4th Annual Kodak Film Awards held at ASC...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisTDaviesPr2

Chris T Davies ....so to Greta Gerwig ( actor turned filmmaker ) not esteemed filmmaker like Fincher ( also BAFTA snubbed ) or No… https://t.co/fxRU7CFQIK 3 days ago

JaredQ42106

Jared-Banjo-Kazooie (are in Smash!) I just saw Little Women for the second time and it is for sure one of my top 5 favorite movies of 2019. Also I can’… https://t.co/BZEGMabagQ 3 days ago

GoldDerby

Gold Derby #gretagerwig isn't the first woman to get snubbed for Best Director at the #Oscars. In fact, you won't believe the… https://t.co/hoVMoAdLQ0 3 days ago

Dougwyman425

Douglas Wyman @THR So Greta Gerwig was snubbed, but Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, whose films also got 6 nominations including Best Picture, weren’t? 3 days ago

MikeJul787rev

michael sinkler @Variety Was Greta Gerwig “snubbed” by the Academy from receiving a Best Director nomination? I hadn’t heard. 3 days ago

setheklein

Seth Klein #7 Little Women - The use of lighting to portray the different time periods was brilliant - Greta Gerwig was defin… https://t.co/u3l0UvRBQW 3 days ago

BriansMovies

Brian Griffin I hate the fact that people say Greta Gerwig was snubbed for best director for everything. She wasn’t included the… https://t.co/FUZtbP5V77 5 days ago

NYCgeekDad

I’m Devon, just Devon @MckibbenKat @NBCNews SERIOUSLY!! Besides all the acting nominations. The fact that LuluWang, Taika Waititi and Gre… https://t.co/Fu2Rt8trGa 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score [Video]LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score

LITTLE WOMEN movie - Score Take a look at how composer Alexandre Desplat made music an integral part of the storytelling for #LittleWomenMovie. Now Playing. Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence, ' Greta Gerwig and Saorise Ronan's Unique Partnership & Linda Hamilton Out From 'Terminator' | TH [Video]Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence, ' Greta Gerwig and Saorise Ronan's Unique Partnership & Linda Hamilton Out From 'Terminator' | TH

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks her silence, 'Little Women's Greta Gerwig and Saorise Ronan open up about their unique partnership ahead of the Oscars and Linda Hamilton says she's done with..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.