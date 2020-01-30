Greta Gerwig Snubbed For Best Director Award

Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" was nominated for an impressive six Academy Awards.

Gerwig, however, was not nominated for a best directing Oscar.

Her masterful direction is believed by many to be worthy of recognition from the Academy of Arta and Sciences.

Critics are saying that passing over Gerwig for this nomination perfectly illustrates why this film is so important.