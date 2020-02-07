Juvenile suspect in STEM School shooting pleads guilty 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:58s - Published Juvenile suspect in STEM School shooting pleads guilty The juvenile suspect in last year's STEM school shooting in Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty in the case on Friday.

