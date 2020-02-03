Global  

SF Chinese New Year Parade Forges Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns

SF Chinese New Year Parade Forges Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns

SF Chinese New Year Parade Forges Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns

San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade is still on for Saturday.

In Chinatown, city leaders want people to put their coronavirus fears aside and come to the celebration.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(2-7-20)
