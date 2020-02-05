Global  

Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus

Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus

Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus

The coronavirus concern continues to hit home with passengers screened for the virus on a cruise ship in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Coronavirus: Ten passengers on cruise ship test positive for virus

Checks began after an 80-year-old passenger previously onboard was found to have the new virus.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsyCBS News


Cruise ship passengers in New Jersey being loaded into ambulances and tested over fears of Coronavirus exposure

Passengers on a cruise ship docked in New Jersey have been seen being placed in ambulances as they...
Independent - Published


Cruise Ship Delayed In Bayonne Port Amid Coronavirus Testing

The Norwegian ship due to leave Friday afternoon is still delayed after four passengers were tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for February 7, 2020

U.S. officials say a cruise ship with potentially ill passengers has docked this morning in New Jersey. Plus, a huge turnout for the monthly veterans&apos; Honor Flight breakfast at the Elks Lodge..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:22Published

