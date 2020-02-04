15-year-old girl accidentally shot in Middle River

A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL IN MIDDLERIVER IS RECOVERING AFTER SHEWAS SHOT IN THE ANKLE WHILESHE WAS ASLEEP AT HOME.

HERFATHER SAYS SHE WAS SHOT BYSOMEONE IN THEIR APARTEMENTBUIILDING WHO WAS PLAYING WITHA GUN.

HIS DAUGHTER IS FEELINGFINE NOW, BUT AS WMA━2 NEWSRAY STRICKLAND EXPLAINS, ONEDECISION THE NIGHT BEFORE MAYHAVE SAVED HER LIFE.17 25 24 "You never expectnothing like this." WatchingT.V inside of his home on OakGrove Drive in Middle River.For Kenny McKenzi━ justanother day 17 22 14 "My sonwas in the bathroom and heheard a pow." but around 4:40in the afternoon Thursday itbecame one he will neverforget.

17 22 18 "My daughterstart screaming, 'daddy, daddyhelp me." His daughter 15 yearold Ciara was shot in theankle.

The bullet coming fromthe ceiling,of all places Thehole still ther━ along withblood that has stained thecarpet.

17 32 03 "I was justscared.

I didn;t know what washappening.

I was just crying."17 26 32 "As a parent youcan't just prepare yourselffor something like this."McKenzie says police arrivedin minutes.

His daughter wasrushed to the hospital.

17 2734 "It was rough.

It wasrough." McKenzie later learnedthe shooting was an accident.He says a 19 year old wasplaying with a gun in theapartment unit upsatirs whenthe gun went off through thefloo━ hitting his daughterwhile she was asleep.

McKenziesays the shot could havekilled his daughter if shehadn't moved her bed the daybefore.

17 25 06 "she changedthe whole room around and shemoved the bed over here.

Andthat essentially saved herlife" "Right because if itwasn;t for that, the way thebed would have been, it wouldhave hit her body aint notelling what would havehappened then." He hopes thiscould be a lesson to anyonewho handles a gun to alwaystake extra precautions 17 4332 "Because this child is 15year old and you what happenedIn Middle River Ray StricklandWMAR2NEwsTHE FATHER OF THE 15 YEAR OGIRL SAYS THE 19 YEAR OLD WHOACCIDENTALLY SHOT HIS DAUGHTERIS IN CUSTODY.

BALTIMORECOUNTY POLICE HAVE YET TOCONFIRM THAT AND WE SHOULDEXPECT AN UPDATE ON THISINCIDENT