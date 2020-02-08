elizabeth real 🐒 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Veteran stage and screen actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle while walking on Venice Boulevard, friend t… 30 seconds ago

Kathy Cronin Rest in Peace #OrsonBean. From Twilight Zone to Johnny Carson and million other roles... https://t.co/pdvft2tqZe 55 seconds ago

Darren Denison RT @abc7newsbayarea: #BREAKING Veteran actor Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car in SoCal tonight, friends say. He was 91 years old.… 1 minute ago

🌏 🌎 ingabingaboon 🌏 🌏 Actor Orson Bean Killed In Venice Crash https://t.co/scIDzxquCc 2 minutes ago

#ImpeachAndRemove Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, friends say https://t.co/pRO0SjkhXH via @abc7 5 minutes ago

Ricardo Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, friends say https://t.co/TznHVw03Xw via @abc7 7 minutes ago

Jesse Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by vehicle in Venice, friends say | RIP https://t.co/3cu9f36MNj 9 minutes ago