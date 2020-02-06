Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Li Wenliang > Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang dies in Wuhan

Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang dies in Wuhan

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang dies in WuhanWhistleblower doctor Li Wenliang dies in Wuhan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China announces probe into whistleblower doctor's death

*Beijing:* China's anti-graft watchdog on Friday launched a probe into the death of a whistleblower...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsThe Age


Wuhan Whistleblower Doctor Dies From Coronavirus As Death Toll Spikes to 565

Wuhan Whistleblower Doctor Dies From Coronavirus As Death Toll Spikes to 565A doctor in Wuhan who was reprimanded for warning people about the new coronavirus strain that...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •The Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

oldmins

controversy magnet #5NALLY RT @GoAwayWithJae: Dr. Li Wenliang, who warned his colleagues of a SARS-like illness spreading in Wuhan, was targeted by the police for "ru… 2 minutes ago

JohnsonLPThong

Johnson L P Thong Coronavirus whistleblower doctor dies from illness Published on Feb 7, 2020 Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower… https://t.co/cNHpuBH2ia 7 minutes ago

davidluk8

David Luk RT @Laurie_Garrett: 34-yr-old Dr. Li Wenliang was jailed in #Wuhan after he posted a social media warning that patients he'd seen "looked l… 23 minutes ago

Dudouep

DudoueP Wuhan hospital announces death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang - CNN https://t.co/zoTCU4SFPW 26 minutes ago

PeaceMuseumOhio

Dayton Peace Museum RT @NPR: Dr. Li Wenliang — an ophthalmologist working in Wuhan, China — tried to warn people about the new coronavirus. But he was censored… 40 minutes ago

AgeCosmos

Gunner 😷🇺🇸🇭🇰😷 光復香港 😷 時代革命 😷🇭🇰🇺🇸😷 Coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang dies from infection in Wuhan, local hospital says https://t.co/NFGWcCrKs8 58 minutes ago

dwlindar13

nanalinda ❌ RT @lifebiomedguru: I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wenliang Li. He tried to warn us. #Coronavirus https://t.co/fyoD9jfAnj 58 minutes ago

HamalwaYa

Natangwe ya Hamalwa Wuhan hospital announces death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang - CNN https://t.co/avfOzBLEp1 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities [Video]Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7). Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.