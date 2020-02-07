Mumbai BJP felicitates Uber driver for taking anti-CAA protester to cops| OneIndia News

Delhi clocks dampening turnout figures, Mumbai BJP felicitates Uber driver who took CAA protester to cops, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describes economy as 'robust', Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman, Alka Lamba attempts to hit AAP worker, Mohali building collapses as excavator hits structure and more news #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiPolls2020 #VoteKarDilli



Recent related videos from verified sources PM: Protected by women's protective shield against 'dandas' | OneIndia News PM begins Kokrajhar rally with 'danda' reference, SC delays Shaheen Bagh plea hearings to Monday, Chidambaram says detaining Kashmir netas under PSA most abominable, Coronavirus scare aboard Air India.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:08Published 1 day ago Omar, Mehbooba can be 'detained for upto 2 years without trial' | OneIndia News Kashmir netas bookedunder Public Safety Act, PM's mega rally in Kokrajhar today, Chinese doctor to sound alarm over Coronavirus dies, Uber driver takes passenger to police for views on CAA, India to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:45Published 1 day ago