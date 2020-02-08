Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British people > Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France

Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France

Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France

Five Britons have tested positive for coronavirus in France.

The four adults and a child were diagnosed after they came into contact with a British national who recently returned from Singapore, the French health ministry said.

The five British nationals, who are not in a serious condition, were staying in the Alpine resort area of Contamines-Montjoie near Mont Blanc.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Five Britons test positive for virus in France

The four adults and a child are not in a serious condition, the French health minister says.
BBC News - Published

Royal Surrey County Hospital dismisses coronavirus lockdown rumours

Royal Surrey County Hospital dismisses coronavirus lockdown rumoursThe hospital has released a statement, which coincides with the news that five Britons have tested...
Surrey Mirror - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackWDenny

Jack Denny RT @UoSMedia: Prof @KeevilW and Dr @michaelghead give further insights about the latest developments in the spread of #coronavirus @UoS_M… 2 days ago

KonnyNews

KonnyNews (Five Britons Test Positive For Coronavirus In France) - https://t.co/8i4JhJ8bVM Scientists are at work in the ...… https://t.co/6LTIcHvYMA 2 days ago

KonnyNews

KonnyNews (Five Britons Test Positive For Coronavirus In France) - https://t.co/uNGUqDxlVi Scientists are at work in the ...… https://t.co/YRxpaeKkOL 2 days ago

Carter7Raymond

raymond carter RT @ZigmanSara: UK coronavirus cases double as four more test positive after contact with 'superspreader' https://t.co/pWNv4iKuDu Eleven… 4 days ago

Sushil_P_Pawar

$ushil P Pawar RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Five Britons test positive for virus in France https://t.co/7Y79aWC250 4 days ago

ZigmanSara

Sara Zigman UK coronavirus cases double as four more test positive after contact with 'superspreader' https://t.co/pWNv4iKuDu… https://t.co/tlwnDTWuFK 4 days ago

clotilde_souper

Clearly Clotilde RT @filterednews: Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France - Breitbart https://t.co/NchaMtN8l7 4 days ago

filterednews

Filtered News Five Britons test positive for coronavirus in France - Breitbart https://t.co/NchaMtN8l7 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Four more Britons have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK [Video]Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK

This is the moment the final flight carrying evacuated Brits from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in the UK. Footage shows the plane, which was carrying over 200 passengers, battling the winds of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.