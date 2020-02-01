Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi polls | EC reveals Rs 57 crore worth cash, liquor jewelry seized

Delhi polls | EC reveals Rs 57 crore worth cash, liquor jewelry seized

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Delhi polls | EC reveals Rs 57 crore worth cash, liquor jewelry seized

Delhi polls | EC reveals Rs 57 crore worth cash, liquor jewelry seized

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh spoke on the total items the Election Commission seized during the assembly polls Singh said the EC has seized items of worth Rs 57 crore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi election: Cash, liquor, other items worth over Rs 45 cr seized

This includes over Rs 7 crores in cash, more than 1 crore worth liquor, over Rs 5 crores worth drugs...
Zee News - Published

Over 50 crores seized in Delhi by Law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement agencies in Delhi seized items worth over Rs 50 crores. They have seized cash,...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.