Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Phillip Schofield Is Gay

Phillip Schofield Is Gay

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Phillip Schofield Is GayHere's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes after ‘sleazy’ remark about his sexuality

Phillip Schofield has defended his This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes as he faced criticism over a...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Dancing on Ice is planning an emotional tribute in celebration of host Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

Dancing on Ice is planning a ‘celebration’ of Phillip Schofield on Sunday after he bravely came...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrjbartram

jack bartram 🍋 RT @Rossmepstead01: When Phillip Schofield asks his new boyfriend to move in https://t.co/oYaglMkpQN 4 seconds ago

KirkeMiido

Kirke Miido RT @Hannah__O: If I’m being completely honest, I had no idea Phillip Schofield had a wife of 27 years & kids 4 seconds ago

sexykingrexy

Rex RT @NikkiStix55: I agree it's important to be honest with yourself and your loved ones but this is all a bit OTT. Dancing On Ice stars pla… 20 seconds ago

CS34376527

CS RT @hugh_pimple: To commemorate Phillip Schofield's brave announcement yesterday, Waitrose will be selling a range of Phillip Schofield sce… 21 seconds ago

UnbalancedMemes

Cʜᴇᴍɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ Uɴʙᴀʟᴀɴᴄᴇᴅ Mᴇᴍᴇs™ Phillip Schofield backatage at Pride 2020 https://t.co/aIBgEiEZiH 21 seconds ago

rhinomni

Francesc Smits 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇪🇸🇬🇧🇲🇨🇮🇸 RT @SpillerOfTea: Hello Twitter, I have had opinions, which I subsequently made into sentences for your eyes. As you can see from the tit… 27 seconds ago

rhinomni

Francesc Smits 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇪🇸🇬🇧🇲🇨🇮🇸 This article written by Max Morgan @SpillerOfTea is outstanding. From his experience and straight from the heart. I… https://t.co/EQTCWup473 32 seconds ago

stgeorgeiscross

Hotspur #pleb RT @WelshCelt: Phillip Schofield's wife 'absolutely shattered' by him coming out as gay https://t.co/bqrzarTVdq 33 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Will Young on Phillip Schofield: It's a day to celebrate [Video]Will Young on Phillip Schofield: It's a day to celebrate

Singer Will Young speaks to Sky News about his thoughts on Phillip Schofield coming out.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 11:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.